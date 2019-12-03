Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Held catchless in Week 13

Watkins failed to reel in any of his three targets during Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed just 15 passes on the day overall, with 10 of those going to Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, so Watkins' minor production isn't a huge shock. What's more concerning is the fact that Watkins has seen a combined six targets between the last two contests. Things don't get any easier next week with New England on the schedule.