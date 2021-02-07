Watkins (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Buccaneers, is slated to suit up for the game, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Watkins has been sidelined since Week 16, when he suffered a strained calf. After more than a month on the pine, though, he logged his first full practice Friday and has expressed confidence this week that he'll play for the first time since Dec. 27. The Chiefs will release their list of inactives around 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, but per Schefter Watkins' name isn't expected to be included on it.