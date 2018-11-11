Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Inactive Sunday
Watkins (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
With Watkins out Sunday, Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson figure to be in line for expanded roles in Kansas City's three-wideout formations while working behind top receiver Tyreek Hill.
