Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Injures hamstring Monday
Watkins is questionable to return to Monday's game at Denver due to a hamstring injury.
Prior to his departure, Watkins had been blanked in the box score on his sole target. If he remains sidelined, it would open the door for Chris Conley, Demarcus Robinson and De'Anthony Thomas to take on additional offensive snaps.
