Watkins secured his only target for 13 yards during Kansas City's 31-9 loss to Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV.

Watkins wasn't much of a factor in his first game action since Week 16, as seven players ranked ahead of him in terms of targets during Sunday's loss. The 27-year-old may realistically not have yet been back to 100 percent health from the calf strain that sidelined him during Kansas City's previous two postseason games. Watkins logged a career-low mark in terms of receiving yards (421) in 2020 while scoring just two touchdowns, and he was held to just 10 regular-season games for the second time in three years with the Chiefs. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and turning to the open market could realistically offer Watkins better salary prospects than attempting to re-sign with in Kansas City.