Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Just two catches on SNF
Watkins caught two passes (five targets) for 28 yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Bears.
The Chiefs were leaning heavy on a West Coast passing scheme, only attempting one pass of more than 20 yards. This led to Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill -- who are superior route runners -- getting a lot more of Patrick Mahomes attention as opposed to a pure deep threat like Watkins. The 26-year-old hasn't posted very many big receiving lines since his monstrous 198-yard, three-touchdown performance back in Week 1, so he should be limited to deep-league value heading into a tough matchup against the Chargers on Sunday.
