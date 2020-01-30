Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Keeping options open

Watkins suggested Thursday that he's considering different options with regard to the 2020 NFL season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The wideout is under contract with the Chiefs through next season and his options include playing through the deal, renegotiating it, or in Watkins' words, "if we win (Sunday's Super Bowl), I might chill out. I might sit out a year. You just never know." With that in mind, the 2014 first-rounder remains poised to play in big role in his team's offense this weekend, on the heels of catching seven of his 10 targets for 114 yards and a TD in Kansas City's win over the Titans in the AFC Championship Game, back on Jan. 19.