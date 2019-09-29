Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Keeps quiet

Watkins caught three of six passes for 54 yards during Sunday's 34-30 win over Detroit. He lost a fumble during the contest.

Watkins was lunging for the first down late in the third quarter when he had the ball punched out for the second time in as many games and his first lost fumble of the season. Watkins remains Kansas City's leading receiver thanks to his other-worldly Week 1, but -- after a 198-yard, three-touchdown debut -- Watkins has 167 yards and no scores combined through the past three weeks even with Tyreek Hill out. A tough Colts team awaits in Week 5.