Watkins caught one of three targets for 11 yards before being knocked out of Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Chargers after taking a hit to the head, Adam Teicher of ESPN NFL Nation reports.

Coach Andy Reid was displeased with the hit in his post-game press conference, describing it as questionable. Expect more information on the severity of Watkins' injury and whether he needs to go through concussion protocol to surface in the coming days as the Chiefs turn their attention to preparing for a Week 3 trip to Baltimore.