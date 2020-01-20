Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Leads team in receiving in win

Watkins caught seven of 10 targets for 114 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-24 win over the Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

Watkins led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards as he finished averaging a healthy 16.3 yards per catch. The majority of his production came on a beautiful 60-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach in the third quarter. Watkins has been excellent in two postseason games, totaling 204 scrimmage yards on 10 touches to help his team reach the Super Bowl. He's not guaranteed to show up with big production against the 49ers or the Packers, but he could certainly make an impact if the opponent focuses on taking away the team's other weapons.