Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Leads team in receiving yardage
Watkins caught four of eight targets for 114 yards during Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Patriots.
With Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce commanding plenty of coverage, Watkins stepped up to lead the team in receiving yardage. He broke off two gains longer than 35 yards, including one that nearly turned into a 55-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter. Watkins posted 10 catches for 176 yards over two playoff appearances, which is an improvement on the 51.9 yards per game he averaged during the regular season. He'll look to continue building his rapport with Patrick Mahomes heading into the 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Shakes off rust in win•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Playing for first time since Week 11•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Sidelined again Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Likely to play•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Listed as questionable•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Logs another limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Arians, Leftwich running Bucs ship
Byron Leftwich will call plays while his mentor, Bruce Arians, runs the Buccaneers. How will...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...