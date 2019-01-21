Watkins caught four of eight targets for 114 yards during Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Patriots.

With Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce commanding plenty of coverage, Watkins stepped up to lead the team in receiving yardage. He broke off two gains longer than 35 yards, including one that nearly turned into a 55-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter. Watkins posted 10 catches for 176 yards over two playoff appearances, which is an improvement on the 51.9 yards per game he averaged during the regular season. He'll look to continue building his rapport with Patrick Mahomes heading into the 2019 campaign.