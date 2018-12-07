Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Likely out through December
Watkins (foot) is expected to miss the next 4-to-6 weeks, Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star reports.
Watkins reportedly suffered a setback during Thursday's practice and is now unlikely to play before the end of the regular season. The Chiefs signed Kelvin Benjamin on Thursday, but they're more likely to use Demarcus Robinson and Gehrig Dieter as depth options behind Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley during Sunday's game against the Ravens. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Watkins will try to rest his foot until the playoffs, hoping to get back on the field at some point in January.
