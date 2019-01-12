Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Likely to play
Watkins (foot) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play Saturday against the Colts according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
As always, fantasy owners will want to check Watkins' status closer to the 4:35 p.m. ET kickoff, but it seems likely the former Bills' receiver will make only his second appearance since Week 9 after dealing with a back, and now foot injury, in the past couple of weeks. Watkins' output will depend largely on the amount of snaps he'll receive, as there's a distinct possibility the No. 1 seed in the AFC could limit the playing time of their No. 2 wide receiver in order to preserve him for future playoffs contests.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....