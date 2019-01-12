Watkins (foot) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play Saturday against the Colts according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

As always, fantasy owners will want to check Watkins' status closer to the 4:35 p.m. ET kickoff, but it seems likely the former Bills' receiver will make only his second appearance since Week 9 after dealing with a back, and now foot injury, in the past couple of weeks. Watkins' output will depend largely on the amount of snaps he'll receive, as there's a distinct possibility the No. 1 seed in the AFC could limit the playing time of their No. 2 wide receiver in order to preserve him for future playoffs contests.