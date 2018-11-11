Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Likely to sit out Sunday
Watkins (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, is considered unlikely to play, sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Per Rapoport, Watkins' expected absence is mostly precautionary, as the Chiefs don't want the starting wideout to jeopardize his health for the rest of the season by playing through a sore foot in a game against the 2-6 Cardinals that Kansas City will be heavily favored in even without his services. Assuming Watkins is included among the Chiefs inactives when the team releases its list 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson would be in store for heightened roles in three-wideout formations alongside top receiver Tyreek Hill.
