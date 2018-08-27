Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Likely to sit preseason finale
Watkins isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
As is almost customary for starters in the final preseason contest, Watkins will most likely join his fellow starters on the sidelines to ensure his health for the opener and allow for the backups to make a name for themselves before roster cuts arrive. The fifth-year wideout will need to compete with Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt for targets this season and hasn't gotten off to a very encouraging start with just one catch in the preseason.
