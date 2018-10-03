Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Limited at practice Wednesday
Watkins (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Watkins, who left Monday's game against the Broncos in the first half with a hamstring injury, is thus trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Jaguars approaches. Prior to getting hurt in Week 4 Watkins was on the upswing and when healthy, he's the Chiefs' No. 3 option in the passing game behind tight end Travis Kelce and fellow receiver Tyreek Hill.
