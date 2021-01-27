The Chiefs listed Watkins (calf) as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Watkins hasn't played since Week 16, but he at least managed a pregame workout before being ruled inactive ahead of last weekend's AFC Championship Game against the Bills. The Chiefs expect him to play in the Super Bowl matchup with the Buccaneers, barring no complications in practice in the days leading up to the Feb. 7 kickoff. Watkins' return to the lineup would leave fewer snaps for Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle.