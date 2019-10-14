Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Limited in practice estimate

Watkins (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's injury report.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chiefs believe Watkins has a shot to return for Thursday's game against the Broncos. A limited practice would support that notion, but the Chiefs didn't actually have a practice, and this was just an estimate. Watkins still has two more days to get onto the practice field in some capacity, although he's trending toward at least a questionable tag for Thursday.

