Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Limited in return to practice
Watkins (foot) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Watkins has played just five offensive snaps since Week 9 and hadn't practiced since Dec. 6 before Tuesday's appearance due to a right foot injury. According to Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star, Watkins' foot was still "heavily taped," but his ability to put in some work bodes well for a potential return Saturday versus the Colts. His progression through the remaining practices this week ultimately will determine his odds to suit up in the divisional round.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...