Watkins (foot) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Watkins has played just five offensive snaps since Week 9 and hadn't practiced since Dec. 6 before Tuesday's appearance due to a right foot injury. According to Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star, Watkins' foot was still "heavily taped," but his ability to put in some work bodes well for a potential return Saturday versus the Colts. His progression through the remaining practices this week ultimately will determine his odds to suit up in the divisional round.