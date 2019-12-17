Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Limited to three grabs

Watkins snared just three of his four targets for 49 yards Sunday against the Broncos.

Watkins continues to turn in lackluster fantasy outings, notching a combined seven receptions for 99 yards over the last three weeks. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since his three-score explosion in Week 1 and there's nothing to suggest he's due for a breakout game. With a stingy Chicago defense on deck, owners may consider benching him for better options.