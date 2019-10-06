Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Listed as active Sunday
Watkins (shoulder/hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Colts, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Good news for those who kept Watkins in Week 5 fantasy lineups despite the Chiefs' late kickoff Sunday and the fact that the wideout went from being a full practice participant Wednesday and Thursday to limited one Friday. Watkins, who exploded for 198 receiving yards and three TDs in Week 1, has settled down since then, but he's still a key target for QB Patrick Mahomes, especially with Tyreek Hill (shoulder) still sidelined.
