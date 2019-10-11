Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Listed as doubtful for Week 6

Watkins (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Texans, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

After getting knocked out of a Week 5 loss to the Colts due to a hamstring injury, Watkins was unable to practice in the meantime, making him unlikely to suit up this weekend. Elsewhere in the receiving corps, Tyreek Hill (shoulder) is slated to be a game-time decision, coach Andy Reid told BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site. If Hill returns for the first time since the season opener, it would cut into the value created for Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle during his absence.

