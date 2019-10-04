Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Listed as questionable after limited practice Friday

Watkins (hamstring/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Colts, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Listed as a full participant Wednesday and Thursday despite a noted shoulder issue, Watkins saw his practice status downgraded to limited Friday, with a hamstring injury now in play. His status requires monitoring in advance of Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff, with the Chiefs' late start looming as an issue for those inclined to roll with Watkins in Week 5 lineups. With Tyreek Hill (shoulder) still out, the team's top healthy wideout options are Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman, with De'Anthony Thomas and Byron Pringle in reserve.