Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Listed as questionable after limited practice Friday
Watkins (hamstring/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Colts, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Listed as a full participant Wednesday and Thursday despite a noted shoulder issue, Watkins saw his practice status downgraded to limited Friday, with a hamstring injury now in play. His status requires monitoring in advance of Sunday night's 8:20 ET kickoff, with the Chiefs' late start looming as an issue for those inclined to roll with Watkins in Week 5 lineups. With Tyreek Hill (shoulder) still out, the team's top healthy wideout options are Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman, with De'Anthony Thomas and Byron Pringle in reserve.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Dave Richard has the low-down on the impactful injuries that will affect your Fantasy matchups...
-
Week 5 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 5 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Updated Streamers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end, including an...