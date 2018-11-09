Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Listed as questionable after return to limited practice
Watkins (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after returning to a limited practice Friday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
We'll look for added context with regard to Watkins' status as the contest approaches, but fortunately for those considering him in Week 10 fantasy lineups, the Chiefs kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. If Watkins ends up being ruled out or limited all, Chris Conley's profile in the Chiefs offense would expand this weekend, with Demarcus Robinson also a candidate for added snaps in such a scenario.
