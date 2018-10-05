Watkins (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

The Chiefs' Week 5 injury report is rather lean with Eric Berry (heel) listed as doubtful and Watkins one of three players the team lists as questionable. Fortunately for those considering him in fantasy lineups this weekend, the team kicks off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. When available, Watkins profiles as the Chiefs' No. 3 option in the passing game behind tight end Travis Kelce and fellow receiver Tyreek Hill.