Watkins (concussion/neck) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Ravens, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Watkins practiced for a second straight day, this time in full capacity, so it certainly seems as if the veteran wideout's status is trending in a positive direction ahead of Monday's major tilt. Watkins was a critical piece in the Chiefs' passing attack last year against the Ravens, piling together five receptions on eight targets for 64 yards, although that production came during the absence of Tyreek Hill who faces no such limitations in the 2020 version of this high-profile contest.