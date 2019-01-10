Watkins (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Colts after logging limited practices this week.

Per ESPN's Adam Teicher, Watkins' right foot has been heavily taped during practice this past week. The wideout played in just one game since suffering his injury back in Week 9, but it looks like he'll return to the mix Saturday -- in some capacity -- with coach Andy Reid having noted that Watkins did "good work all three days. He's looked pretty good." Assuming he suits up this weekend, Watkins would provide the Chiefs with an added pass-catching threat behind top wideout Tyreek Hill and productive tight end Travis Kelce.