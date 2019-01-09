Watkins (foot) remained limited at practice Wednesday.

The wideout has played in just one game since injuring his foot back in Week 9, but back-to-back limited practice sessions following the Chiefs' bye week have Watkins trending in the right direction in advance of Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the Colts. We'll revisit his status upon the release of the team's final injury report of the week to see if Watkins heads into the contest listed as questionable, or minus an injury designation altogether.

