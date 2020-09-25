Watkins (concussion/neck) was a limited practice participant Friday.
With the Chiefs taking the field for Monday Night Football in Week 3, Watkins has a bit more time to work his way through the concussion that he suffered this past Sunday versus the Chargers. His ability to practice in some capacity is a decent sign that he's progressing through the protocol for head injuries, in addition to a neck issue. Saturday's injury report will shed some light on Watkins' potential to return for Monday's showdown at Baltimore.