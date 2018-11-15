Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Logs limited practice
Watkins (foot) logged a limited practice Thursday.
Despite his limitations Thursday, the wideout is trending in the tight direction as Monday night's game against the Rams approaches. With that in mind, coach Andy Reid previously noted that Watkins has a good chance to return to action in Week 11 after being made inactive for this past Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Assuming he's able to this weekend, Watkins would be looking at working in a contest that should feature plenty of offense, considering that the Chiefs and Rams are the NFL's second and third-highest scoring teams (behind only the Saints) to date.
