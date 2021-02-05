Watkins is listed as questionable for the Super Bowl, despite upgrading to full practice participation Friday.

Watkins' first full practice since Week 16 is the latest sign he'll be able to play in the big game. He hasn't been shy about his expectation of suiting up, but we may have to wait until Sunday afternoon/evening for his status to be confirmed. With kickoff scheduled for 6:30 ET, the teams should release inactive lists around 5:00. Watkins caught four of seven targets for 38 yards when he faced the Bucs in Week 12, while fellow Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill went for 269 and three TDs.