Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Looks bad against Atlanta
Watkins was held without a catch on three targets in Friday's preseason game against Atlanta.
The three targets included a drop, an interception and another pass that was almost picked off. Watkins simply looked uncomfortable and unfocused, while fellow wideout Tyreek Hill did his usual thing with four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Although one bad half isn't cause for panic, it becomes slightly more problematic once we've considered Patrick Mahomes' preference for throwing to Hill over Watkins during practice, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. Watkins should improve on last year's disappointing mark of 4.7 targets per game, but a return to his Buffalo volume (7.4 per game) seems overly optimistic.
