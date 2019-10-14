Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: May return for TNF

The Chiefs believe Watkins (hamstring) could return for Thursday's game against Denver, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watkins didn't practice at all last week and was listed as doubtful before being inactive in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Houston. A return just four days later sounds optimistic, but the Chiefs reportedly believe there's a real chance. With Watkins out of the lineup Sunday, the Chiefs had four wide receivers -- Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle and Mecole Hardman -- play at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps.