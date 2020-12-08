Watkins reeled in four of his six targets for 35 yards Sunday versus the Broncos.

Watkins hasn't produced much in his two games since returning from injury, the second-most utilized wideout when healthy, playing 75 percent of the snaps in Sunday's contest, so there's still some upside when the matchup is a little better. Still, he has a pair of star pass catchers in Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to contend with for targets on a weekly basis, not to mention a budding rookie pass-catching back in Clyde Edwards-Helaire, leaving Watkins with fewer chances to have a notable day.