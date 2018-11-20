Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Minimal snaps in shootout
Watkins (foot) started but played just five of the Chiefs' 72 offensive snaps in Monday's 54-51 loss to the Rams. He hauled in his lone target for a four-yard reception.
After failing to practice Friday and Saturday, Watkins seemed to be trending in the wrong direction prior to kickoff, but the Chiefs ultimately cleared him to suit up for the matchup between two of the league's top teams. Despite his active status, Watkins mostly acted as a decoy during his limited time on the field, paving the way for Chris Conley (seven catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns) to take on an enhanced role. Though Watkins dressed Monday, his minimal usage implies that he's not yet over the foot injury that prevented him from playing in the Week 10 win over the Cardinals. Fortunately, he'll benefit from the Chiefs being on bye in Week 12 and should be ready to fill his usual duties alongside top wideout Tyreek Hill in the team's next game Dec. 2 against the Raiders.
