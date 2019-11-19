Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Minimal Week 11 impact
Watkins recorded just two catches for 26 yards on three targets Monday against the Chargers.
Watkins' effort Monday was his worst of the 2019 campaign, even without Tyreek Hill available for most of the contest. The field in Mexico City and a tough Chargers defense likely both played roles in his slow night. Fortunately, Watkins and the passing game should have a great opportunity to get back on track after the bye when they face a Raiders squad allowing 262.2 passing yards per game and 8.2 yards per pass attempt.
