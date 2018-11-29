Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Misses another practice
Watkins (foot) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Back-to-back missed practice sessions don't bode well for Watkins' chances of playing Sunday against the Raiders. We'll revisit his status Friday, but if he ends up out this weekend, added opportunities would be available for Chris Conley in Week 13.
