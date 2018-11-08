Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Misses another practice
Watkins (foot) won't practice Thursday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Watkins is thus trending in the wrong direction in advance of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. If he ends up being ruled out, Chris Conley's profile in the Chiefs offense would expand this weekend, with Demarcus Robinson also a candidate for added Week 10 snaps.
More News
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Status in jeopardy for Week 10•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Foot injury downplayed•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Dealing with unspecified injury•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Finds end zone twice in victory•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Gains 74 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...