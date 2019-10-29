Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Nice target count in return

Watkins reeled in five of his eight targets for 45 yards during Sunday's game against the Packers.

Watkins' stay on the sideline lasted the better part of three games, but the Chiefs' receiving corps is now firing on all cylinders. All that awaits them now is the return of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which could come as soon as next Sunday versus the Vikings. Watkins has essentially turned in mediocre outings across the board since his Week 1 explosion, but perhaps having all of the offensive weapons back will benefit him. Watkins logged just 86 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday, compared to 92-plus percent in each of the first four games, so he may see additional run in his second game back from injury next week.