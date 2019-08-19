Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: No impact against Steelers
Watkins was not targeted in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers.
Watkins missed a practice during the week due to illness, but he returned a day later and logged nine snaps in Saturday's preseason contest. Watkins should slot in as the team's second receiver behind Tyreek Hill and will aim to play all 16 games for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2014.
