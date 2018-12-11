Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Non-participant on Monday's report
Watkins (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice report.
After aggravating a foot injury last Thursday, Watkins was given a prognosis of 4-to-6 weeks. Coach Andy Reid later revealed Watkins had an MRI, which was returned "OK," per BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site. A doubtful designation for Week 14 eventually turned into inactive status, something that is poised to continue for Thursday's game versus the Chargers. As long as Watkins is sidelined, Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson appear to be the biggest beneficiaries, especially if Tyreek Hill has limitations with the heel and wrist injuries he picked up Sunday against the Ravens.
