Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Not expected to play Sunday
Watkins (hamstring), who is listed as doubtful on the official injury report, is not expected to play Sunday against the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This report isn't a surprise given Watkins' doubtful tag, as the larger question will be if he needs to miss more than one game. With Tyreek Hill a game-time decision in his return from a shoulder injury, the Chiefs' current healthiest options at wideout are Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle.
