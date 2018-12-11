Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Not practicing Tuesday
Watkins (foot) won't take part in Tuesday's practice, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
The Chiefs are content to evaluate Watkins on a day-to-day basis for now and haven't officially ruled him out for Thursday's game against the Chargers, but it seems highly unlikely he'll be available for the divisional showdown after aggravating his lingering right foot injury in practice last week. The issue ultimately sidelined him for the Week 14 win over the Ravens, marking his third absence in four games. If neither Watkins nor Tyreek Hill (heel/wrist) are available Thursday, the Chiefs could be forced to rely more heavily than desired on Kelvin Benjamin, who signed with the team less than a week ago and has had limited time to get up to speed with the playbook.
