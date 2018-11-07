Watkins (foot) won't practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

That's not really a surprise after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted earlier Wednesday that Watkins' foot injury, while viewed not serious, could impact the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. If Watkins ends up sidelined this weekend, added Week 10 opportunities would be available for Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson.

