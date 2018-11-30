Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Officially out Week 13
Coach Andy Reid announced that Watkins (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Despite the Chiefs coming off a Week 12 bye, Watkins was unable to practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday, effectively sealing his fate for the divisional matchup. Given the Chiefs' status as a double-digit road favorite in Oakland, the team can probably afford an absence from Watkins, who only played five snaps while the Chiefs put up 51 points in their loss to the Rams in Week 11. With Watkins sitting out this weekend presumably with the hope of getting back to full strength in advance of the postseason, Chris Conley should once again benefit from increased snaps and targets while seeing regular work alongside top wideout Tyreek Hill. While Watkins was limited in the loss to Los Angeles, Conley set season-best marks across the board with seven catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets.
