Watkins (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rams, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Watkins didn't practice the last two days after putting in a limited session Thursday, so the questionable tag was to be expected. Coach Andy Reid is considering the 25-year-old day-to-day, and it could very well come down to a game-time decision. Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson would see increased snaps should Watkins be unable to suit up Monday.