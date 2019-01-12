Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Playing for first time since Week 11
Watkins (foot) is active for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Colts, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
While putting in limited work at practice this week, Watkins' right foot was heavily taped, which likely will be his reality as long as he attempts to play through the injury. His cause may not be helped by the snowy conditions in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon, along with healthy bodies (Tyreek Hill, Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson) dotting the receiving corps. Having said that, Watkins churned out 519 yards and three touchdowns on 9.4 yards per target in his 10 appearances this season, so his game-breaking ability could be a critical wrinkle for the Chiefs offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...