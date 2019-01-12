Watkins (foot) is active for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Colts, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

While putting in limited work at practice this week, Watkins' right foot was heavily taped, which likely will be his reality as long as he attempts to play through the injury. His cause may not be helped by the snowy conditions in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon, along with healthy bodies (Tyreek Hill, Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson) dotting the receiving corps. Having said that, Watkins churned out 519 yards and three touchdowns on 9.4 yards per target in his 10 appearances this season, so his game-breaking ability could be a critical wrinkle for the Chiefs offense.

