Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Practices Thursday
Watkins returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday due to illness, Chiefs writer BJ Kissel reports.
Max Ramsey of USA Today indicates that Watkins has taken a few reverse plays during practice Thursday, suggesting he may be part of the horizontal gameplan in addition to his work as a receiver. Watkins otherwise has been healthy throughout spring and summer, after missing the final five contests of the 2018 regular season.
