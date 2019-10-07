Play

Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Quickly leaves SNF game

Watkins (shoulder/hamstring) visited with trainers on the sideline and then went to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's matchup with the Colts, Adam Teicher of ESPN NFL Nation reports.

Watkins dressed for this game despite being listed as questionable due to shoulder and hamstring injuries, but it looks like he may have immediately aggravated one of the injuries. His return to this game should be considered questionable.

