Watkins caught six of 13 targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 28-10 win over the Raiders.

The performance was a big letdown after his huge Week 1, but despite leading the team in targets, Watkins took a back seat to Demarcus Robinson, Travis Kelce and even rookie Mecole Hardman in terms of production. There's plenty of offense to go around in the Chiefs' passing game and Watkins will have better days ahead, but with Tyreek Hill (collarbone) sidelined, Patrick Mahomes may not have a true No. 1 option.